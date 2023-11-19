PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Trading 13.6% Higher

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropTech Investment Co. II stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

