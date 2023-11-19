Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 5,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

