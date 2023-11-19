InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Trading Up 32.3%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 32.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 25,780,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60,224% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,123,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

