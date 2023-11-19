InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Trading Up 32.3%

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVAGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 32.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 25,780,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60,224% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,123,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.