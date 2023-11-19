Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Shares Down 4.7%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85. 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

