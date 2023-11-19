Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.93. 7,302,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,827% from the average session volume of 249,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

