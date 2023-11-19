UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Trading Down 1.2%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 20,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 29,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

UOL Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

About UOL Group

(Get Free Report)

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.