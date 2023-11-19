ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Up 0.1%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.86. 15,185 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.81.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
