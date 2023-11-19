ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Up 0.1%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.86. 15,185 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

