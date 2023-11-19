ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 38,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 383,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

