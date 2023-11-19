Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Slam Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Slam by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Slam by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Slam by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Slam by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

