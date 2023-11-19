Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $78.45. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.
Wendel Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88.
Wendel Company Profile
Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.
