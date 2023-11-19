Nwam LLC Sells 13,306 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.