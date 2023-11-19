Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $462.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

