Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $26.08 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

