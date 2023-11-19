Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,987 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

