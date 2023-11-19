ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.49% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAWZ opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

