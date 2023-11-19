Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

