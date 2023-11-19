iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,080,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,878,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

