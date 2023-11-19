Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
VWO opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.