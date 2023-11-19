Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

