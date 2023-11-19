Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Gratia Capital LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,281 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $23.00 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.44. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $346.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.