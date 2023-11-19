Head to Head Survey: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) vs. Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Life Healthcare Group and COMPASS Pathways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPASS Pathways 0 0 5 0 3.00

COMPASS Pathways has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 679.26%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Life Healthcare Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A COMPASS Pathways N/A -61.30% -53.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Life Healthcare Group and COMPASS Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.1% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life Healthcare Group and COMPASS Pathways’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A $10.67 0.37 COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$91.50 million ($2.59) -2.32

COMPASS Pathways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Healthcare Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Life Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs. It also offers services in the areas of diagnostics, mental health, acute rehabilitation, renal dialysis, oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic, pediatric, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and obstetric. In addition, the company provides diagnostic imaging services; magnetic resonance imaging and computerized tomography scanners; develops, manufactures, and distributes radiopharmaceuticals for use in positron emission tomography-computerized tomography (PET-CT) diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Afrox Healthcare Limited and changed its name to Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited in January 2005. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.