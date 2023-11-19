Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) vs. Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Critical Survey

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -10.17% -3.39% -1.31% Spire Global -69.03% -65.67% -23.58%

Risk & Volatility

Globalstar has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globalstar and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Spire Global has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.64%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Globalstar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and Spire Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $148.50 million 18.42 -$256.92 million N/A N/A Spire Global $80.27 million 1.31 -$89.41 million ($3.66) -1.38

Spire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Globalstar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globalstar beats Spire Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules, such as the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator's products to access company's network; and engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses, as well as undertakes installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products through retailers, sales force, and e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company is headquartered in California, USA.

