Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 1.6% Higher

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.08. 152,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 73,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.