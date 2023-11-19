Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 1.6% Higher

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.08. 152,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 73,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
