NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading 0.3% Higher

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 2,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.32.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.