WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Head-To-Head Review

Glory Star New Media Group and WISeKey International are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Glory Star New Media Group and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 0.16 $26.89 million N/A N/A WISeKey International $23.81 million 0.42 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

