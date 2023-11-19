Head-To-Head Contrast: COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) vs. Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for COSCO SHIPPING and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSCO SHIPPING 1 0 0 0 1.00 Outokumpu Oyj 0 3 1 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj 6.12% 8.78% 5.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Outokumpu Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSCO SHIPPING $58.12 billion 0.26 $16.30 billion N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj $10.00 billion N/A $1.20 billion N/A N/A

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj.

Dividends

COSCO SHIPPING pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats COSCO SHIPPING on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. The company offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, container transportation, marine, vessel management and manning, cargo and liner agency, logistics, document, shipping agency and other sea transport, container stack, cargo storage, and cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of computer software, as well as provision of technology services and solutions; asset management business; and operation of terminals. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

