Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Financial Analysis

CI&T and Powerbridge Technologies are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and Powerbridge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 2 1 0 2.33 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

10.0% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CI&T has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 7.29% 19.35% 8.97% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Powerbridge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 1.65 $24.39 million $0.24 21.71 Powerbridge Technologies $10.48 million 0.09 -$21.51 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Summary

CI&T beats Powerbridge Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Powerbridge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. The company also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which comprise Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan; and Powerbridge Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions that include Compliance Blockchain and Supply Chain Blockchain Services. It serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, customs and government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. The company sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

