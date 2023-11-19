Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) & Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Head-To-Head Survey

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $243.23 million 12.37 -$176.06 million ($1.71) -16.41 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$135.84 million ($2.02) -4.73

Kura Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Kura Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -69.38% -42.79% -21.74% Kura Oncology N/A -33.54% -30.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 5 11 0 2.69 Kura Oncology 0 1 7 0 2.88

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $54.53, indicating a potential upside of 94.35%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $27.31, indicating a potential upside of 185.70%. Given Kura Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also involved in the development of JNJ-3989, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; Olpasiran to reduce the production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating genetically validated cardiovascular targets. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop JNJ-75220795, ARO-JNJ2, and ARO-JNJ3 RNAi therapeutics for liver-expressed targets; and license and research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutic candidate as a treatment for liver disease. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications. The company has a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.