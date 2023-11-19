Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Shares Up 1%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

WTSHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

