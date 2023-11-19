Halliburton (HAL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 27th

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.2 %

HAL stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,250,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

