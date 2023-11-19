Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

