Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 431.53% and a net margin of 75.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

