Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

WIA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at $168,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.