Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance
MNP stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
