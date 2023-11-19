Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

MNP stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 42.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 191,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

