Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
