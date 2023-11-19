Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

