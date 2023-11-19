Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GDO opened at $11.94 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

