Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE IGI opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.