Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE IGI opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.44.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
