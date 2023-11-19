First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $681.48 million and $932.32 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 681,288,135 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 681,288,134.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00042515 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $943,056,807.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

