WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.63 million and approximately $8.61 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003199 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017338 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005120 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
