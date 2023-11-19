QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $178,910.28

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $178,910.28 and approximately $10,007.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00134908 USD and is down -11.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,503.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

