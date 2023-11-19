Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 7,759 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

