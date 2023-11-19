Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

IEI opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

