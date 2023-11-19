Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DOC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

