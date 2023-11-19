Financial Analysis: Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) vs. Its Peers

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is one of 102 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Atlas Energy Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.8% and pay out 237.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million $217.01 million N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors $906.39 million $23.62 million 93.17

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Energy Solutions’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 245 1347 1902 137 2.53

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 45.87%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors -6.23% -17.28% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

