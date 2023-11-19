Reviewing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

QCR has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QCR alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QCR and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $373.30 million 2.34 $99.07 million $6.59 7.92 CNB Financial $248.50 million 1.78 $63.19 million $2.64 8.02

Dividends

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 22.26% 14.00% 1.38% CNB Financial 19.32% 12.32% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of QCR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QCR and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

QCR presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. CNB Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Summary

QCR beats CNB Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company's loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.