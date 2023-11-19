Head-To-Head Survey: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) vs. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for International Money Express and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 2 0 2.50 Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.09%. Phreesia has a consensus price target of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 136.50%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than International Money Express.

84.8% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $546.80 million 1.35 $57.33 million $1.49 14.19 Phreesia $319.36 million 2.72 -$176.15 million ($2.86) -5.49

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 8.59% 40.75% 11.91% Phreesia -47.75% -54.52% -41.73%

Summary

International Money Express beats Phreesia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

