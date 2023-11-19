AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

ANAB stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.23. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5,262.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 804,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 789,333 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 125.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574,987 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 294,750 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 973,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 246,951 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

