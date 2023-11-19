Head-To-Head Review: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) versus Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Crestwood Equity Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A Crestwood Equity Partners 3.11% 14.05% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pyxis Tankers and Crestwood Equity Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A Crestwood Equity Partners 1 7 0 0 1.88

Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus price target of $28.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.48%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out 281.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Crestwood Equity Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $56.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Crestwood Equity Partners $6.00 billion 0.49 $31.30 million $0.93 30.39

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of four tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 818 MMcf/d of gathering capacity and 775 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 250 MBbls/d of gathering capacity and 496,000 Bbls of storage capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 421 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Gathering and Processing South segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing; and produced water gathering and disposal services to producers in the Delaware basins. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with 1.1 Bcf/d of gathering capacity and 613 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 90 MBbls/d of gathering capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 354 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Storage and Logistics segment offers natural gas liquids, crude oil, and natural gas storage, terminal, marketing, and transportation, including rail, truck and pipeline services to producers, refiners, marketers, utilities, and other customers. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

