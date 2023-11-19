Comparing Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust and Seven Hills Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 2 1 3 0 2.17 Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.67%. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.66%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Seven Hills Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

53.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 27.86% 19.37% 2.98% Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $729.09 million 3.23 $325.78 million $1.77 7.06 Seven Hills Realty Trust $32.57 million N/A N/A $1.46 7.56

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Hills Realty Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Seven Hills Realty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

