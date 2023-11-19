Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $50.79

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of GH stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.96. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 126.1% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 2,043,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $53,700,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

